Flipkart Black Friday sale: Huge discounts on iPhone 13, check details here

Till a few years ago Black Friday sale was a thing only in the US. However, now it has been popularised in India as well. Online commerce platform Flipkart is running Black Friday sale on its platform. The sale started on November 25 and will last till November 30. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can get up to 12% discount on smartphone purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank cards and Citi Bank cards. The e-retailer is also giving exchange offers, no-cost EMI and screen damage protection during the sale. There is Flipkart Pay Later buying option as well. Here’s a look at offers on Apple iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price of Rs 62,999 (base model of 128 GB storage) on Flipkart right now. The smartphone is powered by A15 Bionic chipset which is also present in this year’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a ceramic shield for protection. The iPhone 13 features a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. In terms of imaging capabilities, the device sports a 12MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The device also comes with IP68 water resistance.

There is a discount of up to Rs 17,500 on exchanging old phones Moreover, Axis bank cardholders can also avail an additional discount of Rs 1,000, which will effectively bring down the price to Rs 61,999. The claimed battery life in iPhone 13 is of up to 19 hours on a single charge.