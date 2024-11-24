Flipkart Black Friday Sale goes live: Check out best deals on smartphones

Flipkart Black Friday Sale has gone live in India. The e-commerce platform has brought exciting deals on smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel and others. Check out the top deals on smartphones here. The Black Friday Sale will go on from Today till November 29, 2024.

Here’s a look at some of the top smartphone deals during Flipkart’s Black Friday Sale.

Apple iPhone 15

Flipkart is selling the Apple iPhone 15 with a 16% discount, which cuts down the price of the premium device to Rs 57,999. The recently launched device (2023), the iPhone 15 comes with a sleek design featuring a glass back and aluminum frame, as well as an IP68 rating for water resistance. It also have amazing camera features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with 256GB of storage price has also dropped to just Rs 64,999, thanks to a generous 35% discount from Flipkart. The Galaxy S24+ boasts a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and vibrant visuals, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability.

Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9, also with 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs 79,999. To make this deal even sweeter, customers can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 4,000 when using an ICICI Bank credit card, lowering the effective price to Rs 75,999.

Flipkart is also offering impressive offers on mid-range and budget-friendly smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is priced at Rs 29,999, while the Vivo T3 Ultra is available for Rs 28,999, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 can be found for Rs 38,999. The Moto G45 is available for Rs 11,999, and the Realme P1 Pro can be yours for Rs 16,999.