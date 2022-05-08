Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to end tonight: Check attractive discounts on popular smartphones  

The Big Saving Days on Flipkart is live and it will be over very soon. The sale will be over by 12:00 am tonight. This means that we have less than 6 hours left for the sale to end (at the time of publishing the article). If you are planning to purchase a smartphone at a reasonable rate, you can find some on Flipkart (as the Big Saving Days are live).

We have listed some smartphones that you might consider purchasing for personal use or for gifting your loved ones. The prices of the smartphones mentioned in the list have been slashed down during the sale. So, hurry up and grab the smartphone deals before the deal ends.

Apple iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 (64 GB) is currently priced at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart. The original price of the iPhone 11 is Rs 49,900 and it is offered at 19 percent discount. Users also get up to Rs 13,000 off on exchange. The smartphone is powered by an A13 Bionic Chip and sports a 6.1-inch liquid retina HD display. The rear camera sports a 12 MP dual camera setup while the front camera is 12 MP.

Moto G31

The Motorola G31 (4GB + 64GB) is currently priced at Rs 10,999 on Flipkart. It gets a discount of 21 percent on the original price (Rs 13,999). Users also get up to Rs 10,450 off on exchange. The device offers MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor. The rear camera setup is 50MP + 8MP +2 MP while the front camera is 13MP. The device gets 6.4 inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with 5000 mAh battery.

Redmi 9i Sport

The Redmi 9i Sport (4GB + 64GB) has an offer price of Rs 8799 which is 12 percent less than the original price (Rs 9999). The smartphone gets a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor. While the rear camera is 13MP the front camera is 5MP. The display of the smartphone is 6.53 inches while the battery is 5000 mAh.

Infinix Hot 11

The smartphone (4GB RAM + 64 GB) is available at Rs 8,999 after a discount of 30 percent on the original price. The Infinix Hot 11 gets a UniSoc T610 processor along with a massive 5000 mAh battery. Some important features of the device include 6.7 inch Full HD+ LCD display along with dual rear camera setup.

Samsung F22

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at Rs 10,499 (4GB RAM + 64 GB storage) during the sale. The important features on the smartphone include Mediatek Helio G80, Quad camera setup at the rear, 6.4 inch HD+ Super AMOLED display and 6000 mAh massive battery.

Xiaomi 11i 5G

The Xiaomi 11i 5G (6GB + 128GB) currently costs Rs 24,999 after a discount of 16 percent. However, the buyers can avail a discount of Rs 5000 off on all prepaid transactions using credit card/ debit card of leading banks.

Some of the important features of the smartphone include a processor of Mediatek Dimensity 920, rear triple camera of 108MP, front camera of 16MP, battery of 5160 mAh, 6.67 inch Full HD + display with 120Hz high refresh rate etc.

There are various other smartphones that are on offer during the sale. Some of the important devices that are worth considering are Oppo F19 Pro+, PocoC31, Realme 9i, Redmi 10 etc.