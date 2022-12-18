Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y1S Pro, Mi X Series Ultra HD and other Smart TVs under Rs 40,000

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is ongoing on the e-commerce platform for a few days now. You can get massive discounts on various products of different categories. The sale is offering discounts on electronics including Smart TVs. So, if you want to buy a smart TV recently, then check out these Smart TVs that are available under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on smart TVs

Mi X Series Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The Mi X Series Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 32,999 for the 50-inch model on Flipkart. The Mi SmartTV comes in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch screen size options. The screen has 3840×2160 pixel resolution and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is equipped with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-i. It also has a 30 watt audio system

Nokia Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Nokia smart TV is being offered at Rs 34,999 in Flipkart. The Nokia smart TV has support for various OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Youtube and other apps. It gets a 24 watt sound output.

OnePlus Y1S Pro

Flipkart has listed the OnePlus Y1S Pro at a discounted price of Rs 39,99 on Flipkart. It is equipped with a 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED screen that has a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes with Oxygen Play 2.0 and provides access to popular channels and trending video-on-demand entertainment. The TV has high-definition sound out put of 24 watt with Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series is available in five screen sizes that are 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch and 65-inch. Flipkart is selling the 43-inch model at Rs 31,990 during the ongoing sale. The smart TV runs on Tizen operating system and is equipped with a Ultra HD (4K) Crystal 4K FE UHD display that has a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution and 50Hz refresh rate. The TV can provide 20 watt audio output.

LG UQ7500 Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

The 2022 edition of LG UQ7500 Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with 43-inch display is up for purchase at Rs 30,990 on Flipkart. The TV runs on WebOS and offers a 20 watt audio output. It is powered by Gen5 AI Processor 4K and packs 1.5GB of RAM with 8GB storage capacity.