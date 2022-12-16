Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: iPhone 13 price drops to lowest ever

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has gone live for everyone starting Friday, December 16. The sale will continue till December 21. The sale has brought huge discounts, multiple bank offers and exchnage deals on smartphones from popular brands including iPhones.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: iPhone 13 discount

Flipkart is offering massive discounts on iPhone 13 as well as the latest model, iPhone 14. The base 128GB storage model of iPhone 13 is listed for as low as Rs 63,999 with Rs 5,901 against its original price of Rs 69,900 on the e-commerce site. The bank offers on iPhone 13 include 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and Rs 1000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card Non-Emi Transactions along with Rs 1000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card Non EMI.

The bank offers can bring the price down to Rs 62,999. In addition, you can also opt for the Exchange deal that offers up to Rs 17,500 for your old smartphone on the purchase of the iPhone 13.

Do note that exchange value that Flipkart offers will depend on your existing smartphone brand and its working condition. Flipkart is also giving a special discount of Rs 3,000 for select users. With these offers and discounts, the Apple iPhone 13 can be bought at a discounted price as low as Rs 42,499.

So, if you want to buy the iPhone 13 then this is definitely the best time to get it.

The iPhone 13 comes with A15 Bionic chipset that also powers the latest iPhone 14 and has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. It runs on iOS 15 operating system. iPhone 13 sports a dual camera setup on the back including 12MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP selfie camera at the front.

Flipkart is also selling the latest iPhone 14, at a lower price. The iPhone 14 comes with a similar set of specifications as the iPhone 13. It has similar camera specifications, hardware, and others.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is working on the next generation iPhone model that will be a much-upgraded version of the latest iPhone 14 in terms of both design and specifications. It may launch at the usual launch time of September 2023.