Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale and Amazon Great Freedom Sale starts from August 5: Avail these offers

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale and Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is going to kick off from August 5 in India. The sale will continue for a total of five days till August 9.

Both the e-retailers is offering many exciting deals on smartphones, smart Tvs and electronic accessories and on many other things during this sale.

Here is a list of offers and discounts Flipkart and Amazon will offer during the sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Flipkart is offering many deals and discounts on smartphone, electronics and accessories during the Big Saving Days.

Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount for Axis Bank cards and ICICI Bank credit cards for the upcoming sale.

It is also offering up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories, and up to 75 percent off on TVs and appliances.

These offers include no-cost EMI options, additional exchange deals, and complete mobile protection on mobiles and tablets.

Flipkart is offering exciting deals on the Mi 11 Lite, Moto G60, ROG Phone, and the Mi 10T series.

Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available with a discount of Rs 7,000 which brings down its price to Rs 39,999, from its current starting price of Rs 46,999 during the sale.

Motorola Razr will be offered with a price cut of Rs 20,000 and will be priced at a Rs 54,999, instead of its original price Rs 74,999.

Mi 10T series will also be available with a starting price from Rs 24,499 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. This is inclusive of the bank and exchange offer on the phone. It also has a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs 2,042 per month for the range that has also been introduced.

Moto G40 Fusion will be available with a discounted price of Rs 13,499, down from its current price of Rs 14,499, which means it gets a discount of Rs 1,000.

Moto G60 will also be listed on Flipkart with a discount of Rs 1,000, which cuts down its original price to Rs 16,999.

Infinix Hot 10S price will be cut down by Rs 500 discount, which means its starting price will be down to Rs 9,499.

Flipkart has also listed other phones like the Moto E7 Power, Moto G10 Power, Gionee Max Pro, Gionee Max, and Micromax In 1 with deals and discount.

Flipkart has also announced that ‘Crazy Deals’ will be revealed every 12am (midnight), 8am, and 4pm during the five-day period of the Big Saving Days.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale

Like Flipkart, amazon is also offering many deals and discounts on mobiles, electronics, TVs and appliances, and more during its five-day Great Freedom Sale.

Offers on smartphones

Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories, up to 60 percent off on electronics and accessories during the five-day sale.

The sale also includes many interesting deals for newly launched smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Samsung M21 2021, iQoo Z3 5G, and more.

During this sale Amazon Prime members will get additional benefits like three months extra no-cost EMI.

It is also offering an additional discounts for SBI cardholders, cashback rewards for all, as well as up to 30 percent off on Amazon combos.

The customers can also get up to 60 percent off on Smartwatch models, Wi-F routers, mobile and camera memory cards, smart security cameras, and more.

Offers on cameras, Headphones and speakers

Amazon is offering up to 60 percent discount on cameras and accessories like tripods, lights, and more. Headphones and speakers will also be discounted at up to 60 percent. SBI cardholders will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount during the sale.

Offers on laptop

Those looking for purchasing a new laptop can get up to Rs 30,000 off while accessory like printers will be on 30 percent off.

Offers on Electronics

Users can get up to 55 percent off on TVs and appliances. Those looking to buy a TV can get a discount of up to 50 percent for 40-inch and 43-inch screen sizes while large screen TV models with 4K resolution as well as projectors will be available with up to 60 percent off.

The e-retailer is also offering up to 45 percent off on Amazon Echo smart speakers and smart displays while Fire TV devices are available with up to 44 percent off.

Air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and chimneys will be available at discounted pricing as well.