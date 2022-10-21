Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Amazing deals on Premium phones from Samsung, Nothing, Realme and much more

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is currently live and buyers can get their hands on various premium smartphones. Manufactures like Samsung, Nothing and Realme offer some great devices that are available with attractive discounts during the sale.

Some of the smartphones that are worth checking out during the Diwali Sale are as follows

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G– The smartphone costs Rs 32,999 including offers during the sale. The regular price of the smartphone is Rs 74,999. The device offers 8GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, triple rear camera, 4500 mAh battery and much more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G– The smartphone costs Rs 59,999 including offers during the sale. The regular price of the smartphone is Rs 1,01,999. The device offers 8GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, 50MP triple rear camera setup, 4500 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor and much more.

Nothing Phone (1) 5G– The smartphone costs Rs 26,999 including offers during the sale. The regular price of the smartphone is Rs 37,999. The device offers 8GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, 6.55-inch Full HD+ display, 50MP dual rear camera setup, 4500 mAh battery, Snapdragon 778+ Processor and much more.

Google Pixel 6a– The smartphone costs Rs 27,999 including offers during the sale. The regular price of the smartphone is Rs 43,999. The device offers 6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, 6.14-inch Full HD+ display, dual rear camera setup, 4410 mAh battery, Tensor Processor and much more.

Realme GT Neo 3T– The smartphone costs Rs 20,999 including offers during the sale. The regular price of the smartphone is Rs 34,999. The device offers 6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, 6.62-inch Full HD+ display, 64MP triple rear camera setup, 5000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 870 Processor and much more.

Other premium smartphones that can be considered during the sale include realme 9 Pro+, Oppo Reno8 5G, Poco F4 5G and much more.