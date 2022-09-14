Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 to begin from September 23; Check offers, deals, and more

Flipkart has finally announced the date of the Big Billion Days Sale 2022. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will begin on September 23 and will go on for 8 days till September 30. The sale will bring exciting discounts on electronic gadgets or devices like laptops, mobiles, smartwatches, and others. The sale will see as many as 130 Big Billion Days specials across various categories. Flipkart is also hosting an ‘open box delivery’ on select high value products such as mobiles and electronics.

Let us tell you that Amazon is also starting its Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on the same day as Flipkart on September 23.

Flipkart will be offering discounts, cashback and pay later options to customers during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. In addition, buyers can bank offers including 10 percent instant discount on Debit Cards, Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Paytm is also offering 10 percent assured savings on Paytm, UPI, and wallet transactions.

As per Flipkart, customers can also use the Pay Later option with a credit of up to Rs 1 lakh, which can be repaid the following month or in easy EMIs.

The e-commerce site has listed up to 80 percent discounts on electronic devices such as printers, monitors, and TVs during the Flipkart Big Billion Day 2022 Sale. Flipkart is also offering various deals including Crazy Deals, Early Bird Special, Rush Hours, and Tick Tock Deals. The ‘Crazy Deals’ will be available at 12am, 8am, and 4pm everyday. ‘Rush Hours’ will see discounts on ‘Early Bird Special’ items, and there will also be ‘Tick Tock Deals’, which is nothing but a new deal every hour with lowest prices.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts on Smartphones

The Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a will be sold at a discounted price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. The Nothing Phone 1 price will be offered at a cut down cost of Rs 28,999 and the Google Pixel 6a will be available for a starting price of Rs 27,699.

Flipkart has also rolled out an option of open box deliveries for high value items such as mobiles and electronics. In this option, the Flipkart delivery partner will open the product at the time of delivery, in front of the customer. Customers can then accept the delivery if their order is in an intact state. Open Box Delivery is currently applicable on certain brands across select PIN codes in India.