Flipkart Big Billion Days: Check attractive deals on these Android smartphones

The Flipkart Big Billion Days will start soon and there are multiple smartphones that are offered with attractive discounts as well as offers. If you are planning to purchase a mid-range smartphone in the near future, you can opt for one during the Big Billion Days sale. Popular smartphone brands like Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Poco, and much more offer attractive discounts on their products.

The Big Billion Days deals include offers like best deals on an exchange, no cost EMI, Flipkart Pay later, Screen Damage Protection etc. The bank offers include discount from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank on smartphones. While the no-cost EMI starts at Rs 1750 per month, the 100% screen protection plan starts at Rs 99. Users also get up to Rs 500 off on smartphones using super coins.

Important deals on some popular smartphones are mentioned below.

Smartphone Deals Motorola edge 30 Rs 22,749 (against original price of Rs 30,999) Moto e40 Rs 8099 (against original price of Rs 10,999) Moto g52 Rs 12,599 (against original price of Rs 12,599) Moto g31 Rs 9,449 (against original price of Rs 13,999) Moto g62 5G Rs 14,499 (against original price of Rs 14,499) Moto g82 5G Rs 18,499 (against original price of Rs 23,999) Moto g32 Rs 9,899 (against original price of Rs 16,999) Realme 9 Pro 5G Rs 14,999 (against original price of Rs 21,999) Realme 9 Rs 12,999 (against original price of Rs 20,999) Realme C30 Rs 5,799 (against original price of Rs 8,499) Realme GT 2 or 2 Pro Starts from Rs 26,999 Realme 9i Rs 10,999 (against original price of Rs 10,999) Oppo Reno8 5G Up to Rs 22,000 off on exchange Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Up to Rs 17,000 off on exchange Samsung S22 Plus 5G Up to Rs 22,000 off on exchange Xiaomi 11i 5G Up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange Google Pixel 6a Up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange

Apart from the above mentioned smartphones, Nothing Phone (1), Vivo V25 Pro, Samsung Z Flip4/ Fold4 also get great discounts. Interested buyers can check the e-commerce website (Flipkart) for more offers on smartphones.