Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 mini discount prices teased

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale is set to begin on September 23 and will continue till September 30. Ahead of the sale, the e-retailer has teased the discounted price of the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11. Flipkart will offer discounts on electronics including laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, and more during the sale. Flipkart teased the discounted prices of the iPhone models via a banner on its website and also a banner on its smartphone application.

Check out the discounted price of the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone offers on Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale

iPhone 13 discount on Flipkart

According to the banner on Flipkart, Apple iPhone 13 price will be available at a price of Rs 49,990 or less during the Big Billion Days 2022 sale. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro price will be down to Rs 89,990 or less, and iPhone 13 Pro Max price will retail at Rs 99,990 or less, revealed a banner spotted on Flipkart’s smartphone application.

Currently, the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900 on Flipkart. While the iPhone 13 Pro is listed at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 on the online retailer’s website. The top-end variant iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand has a starting price of Rs 1,26,000 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 12 mini will be available at Rs 39,990 or less and the iPhone 11 price price will be down to Rs 29,990 or less during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. Note that these prices have been concluded after discounts and offers have been applied on the smartphones. Currently, the iPhone 12 mini retails at Rs 55,359 on the Flipkart, while iPhone 11 is being offered at a starting price of Rs 43,990.

The iPhone 13 Series (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max) was launched in September last year during Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event. The iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, debuted in October 2020, and the iPhone 11 was unveiled by Apple in September 2019.

The vanilla iPhone 13 series is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic SoC and the iPhone 12 has an Apple A14 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 11 comes with an Apple A13 Bionic SoC, and a 6.1-inch display.

Recently, Flipkart announced that its Big Billion Days 2022 sale will begin on September 23 and will be end on September 30. You can check more offers on smartphones at the official Flipkart website.