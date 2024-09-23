Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2024: Know discount offers on Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Poco smartphones

The Big Billion Day sale 2024 will start from 27th September and multiple offers will be live on Flipkart platform. However, the early access will start from 26th September. The platform will offer amazing discount on smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Poco and many other manufacturers.

The iPhone 15 series will be a worth checking out during the sale.

iPhone 15 models

The iPhone 15 devices include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The primary attraction in the 15 series will be the Pro and Pro Max variants. Both the Pro devices will are likely to be offered under Rs 1,00,000 during the sale.

The iPhone 15 Pro which starts at Rs 1.09 lakh is expected to fall under Rs 1 lakh and cost Rs 89,999. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro which starts at Rs 1.39 lakh is expected to cost Rs 99,999. Users will get exchange discount as well as cashback if they use selected debit and credit cards. It is important to mention that Apple has discontinued iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models post the launch of iPhone 16 series.

Android devices

Samsung

The flagship devices of Samsung that offer premium features are available with great deal during the offer period.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G which has a box price of Rs 89,999 will cost Rs 35,999 during the deal. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G has a box price of Rs 84,999 will cost Rs 64,999 (including offers) during the deal.

Similarly, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G will be as low as Rs 27,999 under the deal. The original MRP of the device is Rs 84,999. If you are planning for low range devices, you can get the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy F05 for Rs 9999 and Rs 6499. While the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has MRP of Rs 20,999, the Galaxy F05 has MRP of Rs 9999.

Motorola

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G will be available at an offer price of Rs 27,999 against its MRP of Rs 41,999. Similarly, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G will be available at an offer price of Rs 22,999 against its MRP of Rs 29,999.

If you are looking for under Rs 20,000 devices, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G and Motorola G85 5G can be excellent choices. Under the sale offer, Edge 50 Fusion 5G will cost Rs 19,999 while G85 5G will cost Rs 16,999.

Other smartphones manufacturers like Vivo, Oppo, Poco, realme, MI and others will be offering attractive offers on their devices.

Important factors in the sale

Flipkart will be offering EMI on every phone which is under offer during the sale. Buyers can purchase a smartphone by paying as low as Rs 999/month by using different EMI options.

Buyers can get additional discount if they use super coins during the offer period. On the other hand, buyers can get flipkart Credit of up to Rs 1 lakh on Flipkart Axis Bank card.