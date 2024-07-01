Flipkart Big Bachat Sale: Buy iPhone 15 Plus with massive discount

Flipkart has started its Big Bachat Days sale in India, offering discounts and benefits to customers on various categories of products. The sale is live from today and will continue till July 7. Buyers generally look forward to offers on electronic products during these types of sale. And the e-commerce site does not disappoint them.

Flipkart is currently offering the iPhone 15 Plus, which was launched along with other iPhone 15 series device in September last year at Rs 89,900, with massive discounts and other offers. You can buy the device under Rs 48,000 during this sale.

Flipkart is offering a 16 per cent discount on the iPhone 15 Plus, giving you a chance to save up to over Rs 14,000. Here is how to avail the offer.

iPhone 15 Plus discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is currently offering the 128GB variant at Rs 74,999 of iPhone 15 Plus. The e-commerce website claimed that this cost is the lowest price in 30 days. Moreover, Flipkart Axis credit card holders can get a cashback offer of Rs 2,325. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering exchange offer with a discount of up to Rs 28,500. Note that the trade-in value depends on the condition of your old phone and model. Customers who pay with UPI mode, they can get Rs 1,000 off on Transactions.

iPhone 15 features

iPhone 15 comes equipped with a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with high-resolution, ProMotion technology, latest A16 Bionic chip for flawless performance, and a triple-lens rear camera system with a new 48MP main sensor. The display supports refresh at up to 120Hz for a smoother and more responsive experience.

The iPhone 15 Plus captures stunning photos and videos even in low light conditions with its 48MP primary camera along with improved Ultra Wide camera and Telephoto lens. Other notable features of the iPhone 15 Plus include a long-lasting battery.