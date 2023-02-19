Flipkart Apple Offer: Get iPhone 11 for Rs 20,999 and AirPods for Rs 1,399

There is a craze for Apple smartphones as well as gadgets around us. If you are someone who wants to own Apple iPhone/ gadget you will happy to know about the discount offers on Flipkart. Various models of iPhones (including iPhone 11) and gadgets like AirPods are available at attractive discounts.

We have listed some Apple products which get great discounts on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) is available at a base price of Rs 40,999. It includes 6 percent discount on the base price. Users get an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 on the device. After the discount, the smartphone is available at Rs 20,999. Users can also avail bank discounts if they use credit/ debit cards for certain banks.

Some of the highlights of the Apple iPhone 11 are 64 GB Storage, 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Liquid Retina HD Display, Dual 12MP rear camera and 12MP front camera. It is powered by a A13 Bionic Chip processor.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

The Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB) is available at a base price of Rs 41,999. It includes 29 percent discount on the base price. Users get an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 on the device. After the discount, the smartphone is available at Rs 21,999. Users can also avail bank discounts if they use credit/ debit cards for certain banks.

Some of the highlights of the Apple iPhone 11 are 64 GB Storage, 13.54 cm (5.4 inch) Super Retina XDR Display, Dual 12MP rear camera and 12MP front camera. It is powered by a A14 Bionic Chip processor.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

The Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) currently costs Rs 12,499. The TWS earbuds from Apple get a discount of 11 percent. The exchange discount on the product is Rs 11,100. This means that you can buy the product by paying just Rs 1,399.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro currently cost Rs 22,500 on the platform and this includes a discount of 14 percent. The final price after exchange is just Rs 1,000. Users can also avail bank discounts if they use credit/ debit cards for certain banks.