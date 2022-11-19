Flipkart Apple Days sale: Massive discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini

The Apple Days sale has gone live on the E-commerce platform Flipkart. The sale is offering discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11. The sale commenced on November 16 and will continue till November 20.

The Apple iPhone 12 mini is available at a discounted price of Rs 38,999. While the iPhone 11 is listed at Rs 39,999. Customers can also purchase the iPhone 12 mini on easy EMI by paying Rs 6,666 per month.

Moreover, Flipkart is also selling the Apple iPhone 13 at a discounted price of Rs 64,999. Those who are looking to buy the iPhone on EMI will have to pay Rs 10,834 per month.

Bank and exchange offer on iPhone

Flipkart is also giving bank discounts and exchange offers on the purchase of various iPhones. Federal Bank credit and debit card holders can avail a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on Flipkart. Buyers can also exchange their old device for up to Rs 17,500 on iPhone 13, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 13 Specifications

Powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, the Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and sports a 12MP camera in the front to capture selfies. While on the rear side, it device features a dual camera setup which consists of two 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors. It runs on iOS 15 out-of-the-box. The company promised to provide the latest iOS 16 update for the smartphone.

iPhone 12 mini Specifications

Apple iPhone 12 mini is equipped with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by A14 Bionic chipset and comes with IP68 water-resistant design. The smartphone features a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front for selfies. The camera features include Night Mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR Recording. It has dual rear camera set up at the back.

iPhone 11 Specifications

The Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen. The display is water resistant up to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes. It packs the A13 Bionic chipset under the hood. It offers an 18 watt adapter and a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera at the front. The rear camera setup consists of 12MP+12MP dual sensors.