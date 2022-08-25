Fitbit launches 3 new wearables with advanced features

San Francisco: Google-owned wearable brand Fitbit has unveiled its latest-generation fitness wearables — Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2 — that offer several health features, including heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep trends, among others.

The company said that Inspire 3 is a fun, easy-to-use tracker that helps users stay on top of their health with 10 days of battery life. It is said to be a great entry-level device with a rich colour display that can track important metrics at our most accessible price point.

“Our newest offerings are just the start of how we can help you uncover information to improve your overall health and wellness. With the Fitbit app, you can stay motivated and on track with weekly and longitudinal stats about your activity, heart health, sleep and stress,” TJ Varghese, Director, Product Management, said in a statement.

“Plus, you can log your hydration, menstrual health, mood, nutrition and glucose levels all in one place. Seeing all of your metrics together can help you better understand how the actions you take each day can impact your well-being and make better decisions for your daily life,” Varghese added.

Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness Score to help users reach their activity goals — all with 6 days of battery life in a thinner and lighter design.

The company said Sense 2 is their most advanced health-focused smartwatch with more than six days of battery life that helps users manage stress and track their heart health with sensors that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation through our ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA-cleared and CE marked), heart rate variability, skin temperature and more.

It also includes our new Body Response sensor, which measures cEDA for all-day stress management.

Fitbit Premium, included with all new device purchases for six months, takes your experience even further with additions like Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Profile to dive deeper into your stats and progress and over 1,000 workout and mindfulness sessions to keep your mind and body active.