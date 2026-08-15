Fitbit Air India launch confirmed for October 2026

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Google has stated that the first screenless fitness tracker that is Fitbit Air is set to release in India in October 2026, but the final date is not confirmed yet.

The company confirmed the India launch during its recent Pixel event.

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Key Features

Screen-free design: A lightweight wearable designed for distraction-free tracking.

Heart-rate tracking: Monitors heart rate and resting heart rate.

Sleep tracking: Tracks sleep stages and provides sleep-related insights.

Workout tracking: Can automatically recognise more than 140 activities.

Health insights: Tracks metrics including HRV and blood oxygen, with additional health reports planned through Google’s ecosystem.

Google has not yet confirmed the India price, exact availability date or retail channels. The Fitbit Air launched in select global markets earlier this year at a starting price of $99.99.

Also Read: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Get New Gemini Controls And Live Translate