First foldable phone by OnePlus will launch in 2023 itself, company confirms it

There are many smartphones manufacturers across the globe that makes foldable smartphones. OnePlus is soon going to join the league of smartphone manufacturers that make foldable devices. The company has recently confirmed the same officially too. OnePlus during its Cloud 11 event announced that it will be launching a new foldable smartphone at latter part of the year.

OnePlus has planned to launch its first foldable smartphone in the third quarter of this year itself. This means that we might see a new device (the foldable smartphone) between July and September. However, the smartphone manufacturer has not revealed any details about the upcoming launch.

As the reports of OnePlus’s foldable smartphone surfaced on the internet, it was expected that the device will be a rebranded Oppo Find N. However, now it appears that OnePlus is really into making something that is a new product and not a rebranded one. We however expect that the new foldable smartphone from OnePlus will borrow some features from Oppo’s foldable smartphones.

OnePlus on Tuesday (8 February) launched its new flagship smartphone- 11 5G. The OnePlus 11 5G is offered in two color combinations — Titan Black and Eternal Green. It is available for purchase online as well as offline. The prices of the smartphone started at Rs 56,999 from February 14 onwards.

The OnePlus 11 5G is offered with a 6.7-inch display that gets a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone gets a 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera at the rear. The triple rear camera setup consists of 50MP+32MP+48MP setup. The smartphone also comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM.

In terms of charging, the phone supports 100W fast charging. The 5000mAh battery can be charged from 1 percent to 100 percent in just 25 minutes.

The company also unveiled the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds which get a price tag of Rs 11,999. It will also be available for purchase starting on February 14.