Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch with Bluetooth calling support debuts in India

The Indian wearable manufacturer Fire-Boltt has launched a new Talk Ultra smartwatch as its latest offering in India on Wednesday. The smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch LCD display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels. Users can make calls with Bluetooth calling support. The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch has over 120 sports modes along with heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors.

Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch price in India

The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch costs Rs. 1,999 and is available for sale in six different colour variants Black, Blue, Red, Grey, Pink, and Teal. Interested customers can buy the watch via the official Fire-Boltt website and also via Flipkart India.

Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch specifications

The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch (240×240 pixels) LCD display. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, which lets users make and receive phone calls directly from the watch display. The smartwatch also has support for AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

The Talk Ultra smartwatch also features 123 sports modes including running, cycling, and swimming. It heldp users monitor their health conditions with SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, among other health features. It also offers support for notification mirroring from a connected device. The company has also claimed that the new smartwatch has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra also comes with built-in games. It also has smart controls that can track the weather, play games, get periodic reminders, along with controls for camera and music playback.

According to the company, the smartwatch can last up to seven days on a single charge. The battery of the device can be fully charged in 120 minutes. The wearable has a smart UI Interface with over 100+ cloud watch faces. The Talk Ultra measures 46.6×50.6×0.4 mm and weighs 80 grams.