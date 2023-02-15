Fire-Boltt Quantum Smartwatch launched in India, gets a 1.28-inch display with Bluetooth calling

Fire-Boltt Quantum smartwatch has been launched in India at a price of Rs 2999. The latest smartwatch by Fire-Boltt offers HD display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels. The important features offered by the smartwatch include heart rate monitors, Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes and much more.

Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Quantum Smartwatch gets a circular HD display of 1.28-inch (240×240 pixels). The key specs of the smartwatch include AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. It supports Bluetooth V 5.1 and supports voice assistants on smartphones that run Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0. The display turns on with gestures of the users. A user has to raise his wrist in order to turn on the display.

The health monitoring sensors on the smartwatch include SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, health tracker for female, sleep monitoring, multiple sports mode, 50 watch faces and much more. The smartwatch is also IP67 rated and offers protection against dust and water resistance.

When it comes to battery, the smartwatch offers 350mAh battery and the company claims that it lasts for up to 7 days of normal usage. The device has 128MB inbuilt storage along with timer, stopwatch, weather forecast, remote camera control, music control and much more.

Availability

The Fire-Boltt Quantum Smartwatch is available in four different colour variants including Black, Green, Blue and red. The smartwatch is available on Amazon India as well as on the official Fire-Boltt website.