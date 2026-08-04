Fire-Boltt first smartphone launch date revealed via Flipkart

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Fire-Boltt has been confirmed to launch it’s first smartphone in India, marking it’s entry into the smartphone business in the country. Indian online retailer Flipkart has revealed the ucpoming Fire-Boltt smartphone in a new landing page.

Fire-Boltt, which currently sells smartwatches, earphones, and smart glasses, will launch its first smartphone under the Boltt branding in India on August 25.

The promo page set up by Flipkart on its website doesn’t reveal the name of the smartphone Boltt will unveil on August 25, but it states that Boltt smartphones will come with “Honest Specifications” and “Clean Software” while also saying that the phones will be “Priced with Honesty.”

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A couple of images included on the page reveal the smartphone will pack a punch-hole display and have a plastic build, with its right side frame featuring the power button and volume rocker.

Boltt, on the other hand, posted a teaser on its Instagram page, which shows the smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear inside a square-shaped island with rounded corners.

More details about Boltt’s smartphone should surface in the lead-up to the August 25 launch.