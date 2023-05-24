Finished your daily data limit: These data boosters by Jio under Rs 100 can be a savior

It would not be wrong to say that Reliance Jio and Airtel control the duopoly in India’s private telecom sector. Reliance Jio offers some attractive plans for its prepaid as well as postpaid customers in India. If you are a prepaid customer and are running low on data/ have exhausted your daily data limit, then there are some data boosters that can be really helpful.

If you are looking for a data booster that costs under Rs 100, then you have three options i.e. Rs 15, Rs 25 and Rs 61.

Jio 15 plan

This is an add-on plan that will stick to your existing plan and offer a total data benefit of 1GB. Post 1GB users get a reduced speed of 64 Kbps.

Jio 25 plan

This add-on plan will be applicable to your existing plan and offer a total data benefit of 2GB. Post 2GB data benefit users get a reduced speed of 64 Kbps.

Jio 61 plan

Jio 61 prepaid plan will stick to your existing plan and offer a total data benefit of 10GB. Post 10GB users get a reduced speed of 64 Kbps.