Father’s Day: Show your love to your dad through these Special WhatsApp stickers
In order to make Father’s day more special, instant messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new sticker pack. The sticker pack is named “Papa Mera Papa” and is expected to be a tribute to all dads. WhatsApp had initially rolled out this sticker pack for its users in India and Indonesia. Later on the pack has been made available for users across the globe.
If you are a person who loves his dad and does want to wish him on this special day, you should definitely download the sticker pack and send some stickers to your dad.
Also read: Google Message Rolls Out New Option To Change Font Size In Conversation Threads
Follow these steps to download the stickers on your WhatsApp application:
- Open WhatsApp on your device.
- Open an individual chat window (preferably your dad).
- Click on the stickers or emoji button.
- Select the available stickers.
- Tap + icon on the stickers menu and browse the sticker section.
- Move to the top of the sticker section to select the latest sticker pack.
- Click on the available download option.
- The stickers will be available on your device after download. Now send them to the person you want to.