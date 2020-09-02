Bhubaneswar: The iconic Nokia 3310 has turned 20 and fans were hit with nostalgia and could not hide their love for the strongest and one of the most popular mobile phones on various social media platforms.

The Nokia 3310 was unveiled on September 1, 2000, had a dark blue body, emitted a deep green light from its tiny screen, and housed a charming game called “Snake”.

An entire generation grew up loving the iconic Nokia 3310. Then came the Nokia 1100 in 2003 a sturdy affair with an in-built torch which quickly became the best-selling consumer electronics device of its time.

That was the ‘Golden Age of Nokia’ with hardly a competitor in sight.

In 2016, HMD Global got the licence to sell Nokia-branded devices for the next 10 years.

As people realised that it was the birth anniversary of Nokia 3310, they took to Twitter.

“@Nokia 3310 was announced. It sold very well, being one of the most successful phones with 126 million units sold worldwide and being one of Nokia’s most iconic devices. The phone is still widely acclaimed and has gained a cult status due to its durability.” tweeted @ValaAfshar.

“On this day in the year 2000 Nokia 3310 was released. One of the best phones ever released if I say so myself,” said another user.

Being a feature phone, Nokia 3310 can perform few tasks such as calling, SMS, calculator, stopwatch, etc.

“The Nokia 3310 is 20 years old today. I feel my bones turning to dust,” a user mentioned.

Priced at Rs 3,310, the feature phone made a comeback in June 2017 in a completely new Indian market which was inundated with cheaper Chinese smartphones as well as several feature phones.

Available in four stunning colours, the plastic body device has two SIM slots and a MicroSD card slot (32GB).

With 1,200mAh battery, the device offers 22 hours of talk time and has up to a month’s standby time.

The device has the trial versions of two games — Asphalt 6: Adrenaline and Diamond Twister — pre-installed.

Apart from that, you can use 2G internet to browse and even scroll through Facebook with the Messenger capabilities built-in.

(IANS)