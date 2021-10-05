Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down for six hours: What is the biggest reason for this outage

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, which are considered as world’s largest social media sites were down globally on Monday night for a long six hours. This is one of the longest outage, the Facebook-owned apps has ever seen. This is also considered as the second largest outage in the history of any social media site.

The three social media apps got unresponsive after the outage and people flock to Twitter to discuss about it.

Around 10.6 crore WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram users complained about the outage. Due to this, Facebook employees were not even able to enter the office as its server also works with Facebook’s servers.

What is the reason for the biggest outage ever?

As per reports, even though Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram were stalled for six hours around the world, Facebook’s engineering team has clarified that its services were disrupted for only 2.5 hours and shared the reason for the outage.

Facebook reportedly said that this was the biggest outage in the last four years and apologized for the outage. As per reports, the social media outage was caused due to a configuration verification which is done automatically.

As per Facebook statements, Configuration acts as a bridge between two data centers and during configuration, the two data centers are connected to each other and the idle cache is checked and updated with the new one. But this process does not work when it constantly receives incorrect commands. On Monday, the company made some changes to the configuration which got rejected by the Backbone router and that caused problems for users all over the world.

Because of this people were getting errors continuously and commands were not able to reach the data center. At last, the company had to shut down the entire traffic of the site and users had to suffer from the outage.

Facebook says the outage was not due to hacking?

Many social media users suspected that the outage was caused because Facebook’s services were hacked, but the company has rejected these speculations. Facebook has said that there is no evidence of data tampering. So, we can’t say that the cause for the outage is hacking. Earlier in 2019, Facebook users faced a similar situation as the social media app was stalled for 14 hours.

How much did Facebook lose?

This six-hour outage has caused Facebook to lose around Rs 7.45 crore every hour. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has declined by more than $6 billion, or about Rs 44,790 crore, pushing him down a notch in the list of the world’s richest people. Apart from this, the Facebook’s share price has also seen a decline of 4.9 percent.