Facebook Users likely to Pay for Live Stream events very soon

Facebook has announced that it will be adding an option for event creators to charge users for an access to their events on Live streams.

The announcement comes at a time when event creators like musicians, comedians, personal trainers and motivational speakers are taking the route of social media to conduct their event.

Due to Coronavirus Lockdown throughout the world people are restricted to their homes with their smartphones, tablets or computers. Hence, these live social events are becoming more popular on Facebook.

The event creators will also have an option to donate the earnings they receive through a live event. The donated amount will be sent to an NGO account for charity purposes.

However, Facebook is yet to clear the air about the limitations of the feature.