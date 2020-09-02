facebook to change terms of service from october 1 2020

Facebook to restrict users’ content from Oct 1 to reduce adverse legal impact

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Social media company Facebook Inc (FB) will remove or restrict users’ access to content if it becomes necessary to reduce adverse legal or regulatory impact on itself.

“We also can remove or restrict access to your content, services or information if we determine that doing so is reasonably necessary to avoid or mitigate adverse legal or regulatory impacts to Facebook,” the smartphone notification sent to users on Tuesday read.

The notification has earned top attention by the users and free speech advocates, who called it troubling.

