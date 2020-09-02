Facebook to restrict users’ content from Oct 1 to reduce adverse legal impact

New Delhi: Social media company Facebook Inc (FB) will remove or restrict users’ access to content if it becomes necessary to reduce adverse legal or regulatory impact on itself.

“We also can remove or restrict access to your content, services or information if we determine that doing so is reasonably necessary to avoid or mitigate adverse legal or regulatory impacts to Facebook,” the smartphone notification sent to users on Tuesday read.

Does this mean users cannot critique Facebook on Facebook? Does sharing one of the WSJ, or Time articles constitute, “adverse legal or regulatory impacts”? Will a campaign such as #SaveTheInternet contravene these terms? pic.twitter.com/GzYInKNHIw — Apar (@apar1984) September 1, 2020

The notification has earned top attention by the users and free speech advocates, who called it troubling.