Facebook owner Meta currently working on a Twitter rival app

Meta Platforms Inc. which owns Facebook, Instagram as well as WhatsApp is currently working on the launching an App that is quite similar to that of Twitter, said reports. If the launch happens in the near future, Twitter will have a proper rival and this might be the end of a monopoly. Currently, Twitter is the only social media app that is used for official communication by celebrities, leaders, governments and other eminent personalities.

Meta is working on an app codenamed as P92 and is based on a framework that powers Mastodon, said sources to Moneycontrol. This means that unlike Instagram or YouTube, the app will be based on decentralised servers. For those who are unknown, Decentralised computing allocates resources to an individual workstation or office location. On the other hand, centralized computing uses a centralised location for functioning.

On the security front too Mastodon is more privacy-focused and offers a social media experience that is community-oriented. The platform also offers strict anti-harassment policy that creates a space that is healthy enough and does not attract abuse or harassment.

“We’re exploring a standalone, decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” said a Meta spokesperson recently.

Speaking about the challenges faced by the company, Facebook is still struggling to attract audiences. The introduction of Metaverse is yet to bring profits to the company. On the other hand, the tiff between Instagram as well as TikTok continues. Various surveys have found that content creators (especially younger audiences) are more attracted to TikTok than Instagram.