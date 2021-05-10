The Facebook Messenger has surpassed the record of 5 billion downloads on Google Play Store. In doing so, the Messenger has become the third non-Google app to cross the 5 billion mark.

The parent app of Messenger, the Facebook app, had reached the 5 billion mark on Play Store in 2019. On the other hand, WhatsApp had reached the 5 billion mark in 2020.

Currently, the Facebook app, Messenger app and WhatsApp are the only non-Google apps above 5 billion downloads on Play Store.

According to reports by Android Police, there are a total of 14 applications that have surpassed the milestone of 5 billion downloads on Google Play Store. Google’s first party apps like YouTube, Maps, and Gmail are also present in the elite list.