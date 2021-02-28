Facebook Launches BARS App For Aspiring Rappers; Now Create Your Raps With Pre-Recorded Beats

Social-media app Facebook has launched an experimental TikTok-like short-video making app called BARS for aspiring rappers.

The new app targets budding rappers as it will provide them a platform where they can create their raps using the built-in tools and share them with friends. The app allows users who do not even have any experience to create their own raps.

The BARS app is designed specifically for creating short videos in rapping style.

The new is being developed by the New Product Experimentation (NPE) R&D team of Facebook and it is being tested in the beta version.

The app will help you to transform your words into professional raps using pre-recorded beats and the app also uses rhymes to keep the flow going.

Along with this, the app has a Challenge mode in which users will get to freestyle along with auto-suggested word cues.

The app also provides users with many audio and visual filters which to further improve the rap content.

The app lets users use various pre-made tools like Clean, AutoTune, Imaginary Friends, and AM Radio to change their vocal output in the videos.

Once the video is done, the users can save their videos and share their videos with others.

The BARS app lets you export your rap videos and save them to your Camera Roll once you’ve finished doing refining. You can also share your content with others through social media platforms.

BARS is the second music app by NPE Team in the music space, the first being the Collab which was last year.

Collab brings together creators and fans to create, watch, and mix and match original videos, starting with music.

Facebook said that you can create something great whether you’ve just thought of a dope couplet or have been freestyling for years.

The BARS app is available for download for selected users on Apple’s US App Store for iOS users only.

(Source: NDTV Gadgets 360)