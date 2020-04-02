Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back to normal after outage

New Delhi: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for millions of users in North and South America and Europe on Thursday morning.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, people across the reported problems with the platforms, as they stay home owing to the ongoing lockdowns amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

]A Facebook representative was quoted as saying after couple of hours into outage that all the apps were up and running.

The frequently reported problems on Facebook were with images, according to Downdetector.

Some people also had issues with News Feed and logging in.

On Instagram, the majority of issues were with News Feed.

On WhatsApp, the users reported problems were with sending or receiving messages, followed by connection issues.

“Earlier today, some people may have had trouble with images across our family of apps due to a network error,” a Facebook representative was quoted as saying.

“The issue has been resolved, and we are back up and running. We apologise for any inconvenience”.

As usual, people took to Twitter to report the outage.

“Instagram goes down. Everyone rushing to tweet about it,” posted one user.

“People running from Instagram to Twitter to find out if Instagram is down,” another posted.