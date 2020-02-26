fb
Image credit :independent.co.uk

Facebook acquires VR developer Sanzaru Games

By IANS
0 11

San Francisco: Facebook has acquired Sanzaru Games, the developer behind the best virtual reality (VR) game of 2019 titled “Asgard’s Wratha for an undisclosed sum.

Sanzaru Games would join Facebook’s Oculus Studios as an “independently operated studio”, reports uploadvr.com.

“We’re thrilled to share that Sanzaru is joining the Oculus Studios team! Together, we will continue to pursue a future of rich, immersive and original VR game content. Excited for what’s to come!” Sanzaru Games said in a statement.

“We can confirm the vast majority of Sanzaru will be joining the Oculus Studios team,” Facebook said in a statement.

Related News

India set to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5

Features of US President’s 2018 Beast, The presidential…

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 in India

iQOO brings its first 5G smartphone in India

Facebook in November last year acquired Beat Games, the developer of popular Virtual Reality rhythm game called Beat Saber. Beat Games became part of Facebook’s VR gaming Group Oculus Studios.

At its sixth Oculus Connect conference in September, Facebook shared its vision for VR and plans to build the future of computing with people at the centre with new updates for Quest VR Headsets.

Among the announcements was Oculus Link which allows users to connect Quest with a PC via a USB-C cable, including announcing Horizon and finger tracking for Quest.

The company also announced Facebook Horizon, a new social experience in VR where one can build their own worlds with easy-to-use tools (no coding skills required).

You might also like
Technology

India set to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5

Technology

Features of US President’s 2018 Beast, The presidential state car

Technology

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 in India

Technology

iQOO brings its first 5G smartphone in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.