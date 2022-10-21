Explore festive offers on Vivo Smartphones this Diwali, Offers valid till 23rd Oct

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo is currently offering the best deals on its smartphones for Diwali. The festive offers are currently live on Vivo’s website as well as on other platforms and will end on 23 October. The festive offers include instant discounts up to Rs 7,000 on Bank Cards and EMI transactions. Users also get an additional exchange bonus if they are willing to trade their old smartphones.

The discount on various smartphones is mentioned below in detail.

Vivo T1 5G

The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 13,990 (inclusive of bank offers) during the sale. The Vivo T1 5G currently has a price of Rs 15,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Users also have an option for 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants.

Vivo V25 Pro

The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 32,499 (inclusive of bank offers) during the sale. The Vivo V25 Pro currently has a price of Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Users also have an option for 12GB + 256 GB storage variant.

Vivo V25

The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 25,999 (inclusive of bank offers) during the sale. The Vivo V25 currently has a price of Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Users also have an option for 12GB + 128 GB storage variant.

Vivo Y16

The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 9,249 (inclusive of bank offers) during the sale. The Vivo Y16 currently has a price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant. Users also have an option for 3GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage variants.

Vivo Y22

The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 13,749 (inclusive of bank offers) during the sale. The Vivo V22 currently has a price of Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. Users also have an option for 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

Vivo T1 Pro

The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 18,999 (inclusive of bank offers) during the sale. The Vivo T1 Pro currently has a price of Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Users also have an option for 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

Vivo 23 Pro

The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 38,990 during the sale. The Vivo 23 Pro currently has a price of Rs 41,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Users also have an option for 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

Vivo 23e

The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 22,999 (inclusive of bank offers) during the sale. The Vivo 23e currently has a price of Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

Vivo X80 Pro

The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 72,999 (inclusive of bank offers) during the sale. The Vivo X80 Pro currently has a price of Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Vivo X80

The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 50,499 (inclusive of bank offers) during the sale. The Vivo X80 currently has a price of Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Users also have an option for 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

Vivo Y01

The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 7,999 during the sale. The Vivo Y01 offers 2GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant.

Vivo Y75 5G

The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 20,490 (inclusive of bank offers) during the sale. The Vivo Y75 5G currently has a price of Rs 21,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.