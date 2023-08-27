Elon Musk’s X Introduces Job Listing feature, expected to rival LinkedIn

Elon Musk’s X which was formerly known as Twitter has received a new feature in the form of job listing for verified organizations on the platform. The official account of X Hiring shared the information on the microblogging website. The feature is however an exclusive feature and is limited to verified organisations. It is currently in beta stage.

“Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta – exclusively for Verified Organizations. Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates,” said the company in its Tweet. The reports have suggested that this premium feature on the platform will cost $1000 (Rs 82,300) for a period of one month.

According to the screenshot shared by the company, the job listings will be placed under the bio of the company’s account. Interested users can click on view all jobs to see the entire list of jobs offered by the company. The feature is expected to connect prospective candidates to the website of their preferred organisational website. Elon Musk has earlier stated that Twitter would include job listing feature.

Musk had earlier acquired job-matching tech start-up named Laskie in May. It is expected that the acquisition has helped the company to release a new feature. This might be a crucial step as this feature makes Twitter an ‘everything app’. The job listing feature reminds us about LinkedIn. However, it is too early to label it as a competitor of LinkedIn.