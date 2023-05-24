Elon Musk’s Tesla coming soon to India, location to be finalised

World’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla recently announced that the company is making progress in selecting a location for its new factory in India.

During an event on Tuesday, when asked by a journalist from The Wall Street Journal about the possibility of choosing India, Musk expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Absolutely.”

Musk reportedly said that the company is likely to finalise the location in the coming months.

Last week, Tesla executives met Indian officials for two days that is May 17 and 18 in New-Delhi where the EV maker is planning to build a manufacturing unit and R&D centre in the country.

Last week, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said during an interview with Reuters that Tesla is genuinely interested in establishing a manufacturing presence in the country.

The electric carmaker’s renewed interest in India comes nearly a year after it put on hold plans to sell cars in the country after failing to secure lower import taxes.

While talks between the two companies are in the early stages, further developments are expected once Tesla finalises its plans for manufacturing in India.