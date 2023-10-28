Elon Musk might turn X into a ‘fully-fledged’ dating app by 2024: Report

Elon Musk might turn the micro-blogging site X ( formerly known as Twitter) to a dating app and digital bank by 2024, said a report.

According to a report by Business Insider, Elon Musk suggested incorporating dating app features into the platform during a video conference meeting held on the 1st year completion of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. Musk reportedly insisted that X would become a ‘fully-fledged’ dating site by 2024.

As per a participant of the meeting, Musk did not reveal any specific detail on how this idea will work out. The billionaire also said that the app will work as a digital bank by 2024.

Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging platform for $44 billion in October 2022 and made some huge changes to the platform inside out. After the takeover, he removed the then-CEO Parag Agrawal and many other top executives along with most of the workforce. Later, he introduced the paid blue tick verification badge for a subscription fee of $8.

A few months ago, he renamed the social media platform’s name from Twitter to “X.”

Earlier on Friday, X rolled out two new subscription plans, including a $16 per month Premium+ tier for users willing to pay for an ad-free experience. However, the new subscription plan will be available for web users now. The basic tier is priced at $3 per month but is not ad-free.

Moreover, the app has rolled out support for video and audio calling features for several users.