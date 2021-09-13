Electronics, Smartphones, Laptops and much more to get heavy discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is one of those days when the shopper inside you comes back to life as the deals offered on the platform are irresistible. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is coming soon and unbelievable discounts are offered on electronics as well as other categories.

The e-commerce website has announced about the arrival of the mega sale on their platform. Even though Flipkart has not announced any date about the sale it is expected that the sale might be around last week of September 2021.

So if you have been planning to buy gifts for your friends, relatives or close ones then the sale period is the ideal time. It is because the Big Billion Days discounts are spread across categories which allow you to buy any product at a delightful price.

During the sale Axis Bank and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card users can access additional offers. On the other hand Paytm transactions get assured cashback. The home and kitchen appliances start from Rs 99 while beauty, food, toys will also be available from Rs 99.

The furniture and mattresses get up to 85 per cent off while flipkart brands also receive up to 80 per cent discount.

During the Big Billion Days, flash sale will be available in every hour while crazy deals will be available three times in a day along with rush hours.

Smartphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, Oppo, and Vivo are expected to get best deals during the sale.

On the other hand, there will be a discount of up to 80 per cent on electronics and accessories.

It includes discount up to 80 per cent on Boat’s audio products, up to 60 per cent discount on Dizo items, up to 70 per cent discount on home appliances, up to 50 per cent on refrigerators etc.

We hope that Flipkart announces the dates for this once in a year e-commerce sale soon. Till then, cross check across the categories and keep your wishlist ready.

