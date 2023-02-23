Edit message on WhatsApp: Might turn out to be an embarrassment saver feature

WhatsApp is quite a necessary application for a smartphone user. Most of the smartphone users use this platform to communicate between personal as well as professional contacts very often. However, there are situations when you might be embarrassed due to spelling mistake or unintentional autocorrect use/typo error. Well, WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature and it is an editing message feature.

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is preparing to roll a new feature-edit feature. This feature will let users edit their messages up to 15 minutes after they are sent. This feature can be one of the most used features after it is launched on the platform. The Edit message on WhatsApp is currently under development and is spotted on the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.4.0.72. The version was for those enrolled in the TestFlight program.

The Edit message on WhatsApp is also being tested in the Android version of the app and it will be available sometime soon, said the report. The edit message feature seems to be quite similar to the iMessage feature that is present on the iPhone. The edited message will have a tag of ‘edited’ on them. If users have an older version of WhatsApp, the edited message will not be visible to them. The users will get a warning which tells them that their version of WhatsApp does not support the feature.

WhatsApp has recently got an update (for iOS users) which enables users to use Picture-in Picture mode. Whenever a user receives a video call and minimises the app, it is displayed in the remote window.

On the other hand, the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.4.0.73 update allows users to filter app settings with a new search bar. The new feature is available for some beta testers only. This feature is expected to roll out in the near future. Another important feature that is under testing is ‘sending photos with high quality’ to users. The feature is also present in the iOS beta.