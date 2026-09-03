Dyson launches camera jet smart toothbrush with AI camera and Wi-Fi
The toothbrush uses AI to detect gaps between teeth and automatically target them with mouth rinse while brushing.
The Camera Jet from Dyson, this is first electric toothbrush with an built-in camera system, the intelligent mouth wash rinsing and precision dental cleaning technology is another innovative aspect of it.
The mouth wash uses a 100,000-pixel macro camera to capture 28 shots per second and to “examine where there are spaces within the teeth”.
As it detects gaps between teeth, Dyson Gap Optical Targeting will release targeted conical water stream of mouthwash to it after about 100milliseconds.
The brush and mouthwash together can save your time to form a one-off routine. It consists of 12.5mlmouthwash tank and variable sonority oscillation of brush:
Specifications
- Price: $499.99
- Camera: 100,000-pixel macro lens
- AI: Gap Optical Targeting
- Camera processing: 28 images per second
- Mouthrinse tank: 12.5ml
- Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- App: MyDyson
- Battery: Up to 10 days
- Water resistance: IPX7
- Cleaning modes: Brush and auto-jet, brush-only and floss-only
The Camera Jet attaches to the My Dyson app offering live cleaning feeds, a coverage map, brushing & flossing reports, and tailored advice.
Camera imagery isn’t recorded by the toothbrush or saved to the cloud, says Dyson. While the toothbrush is out in specific markets currently, India launch date to be announced.