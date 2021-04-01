Last month Xiaomi launched its dual Display Smartphone Xiaomi 11 Ultra in China and now the official date for its announcement in India has been declared. The Smartphone is sccheduled for launch in India on 23 April this year. Xiaomi took to its official Twitter handle to make this announcement. The Xiaomi 11 Ultra will be special in segment for having Dual Displays, 120X Zoom and Snapdragon 888 processor.

Mi 11 Ultra Specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.81-inch quad-curved 2K WQHD + E-4 AMOLED Dolby Vision display and 3200 × 1440 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Smartphone runs on the Android 11 based MIUI 12 OS and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Apart from the Primary display, the handset has a 1.1 inch Secondary display on the back panel. The Smartphone also supports the ‘Always On’ Mode. Besides, this phone has Snapdragon 888 processor, Adreno 660 GPU for graphics, LPDDR5 RAM up to 12 GB and storage up to 512 GB.

The Smartphone is also quite good for taking pics as it captures triple rear camera with the a 50-megapixel Primary lens i.e. a Samsung GN2 sensor. This is a wide angle lens which supports optical image stabilization. The second lens is a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 Ultra Wide lens and the third one is macro cam with 5 x optical and 120 x digital zoom. Apart, a 20-megapixel camera has been provided for taking selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi 11 ultra has 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC and USB type-C port support. For power backup the Smartphone supports a 5000mAh battery along with 67W wire fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support. The phone also has an IP68 rating which means its fully water and dust proof. Besides, the handset also a Harman Kardon stereo speaker and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Mi 11 Ultra Price

The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of Mi 11 Ultra costs 5,999 Chinese Yuan i.e. around 66,400 rupees. Similarly, the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is priced at 6,499 Chinese Yuan which is around 72,000 rupees. The third variant with 512 GB storage with 12 GB RAM will cost 6,999 yuan, around 77,500 rupees.