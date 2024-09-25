Drag and drop files feature: New iOS 18.1 beta and macOS 15.1 beta offer efficient way to transfer files

Cupertino giant Apple has released the fifth beta versions of iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1. With this latest update we get a highly anticipated drag and drop feature for iPhone Mirroring. With the new iOS 18.1 beta and macOS Sequoia 15.1 we also get Apple intelligence for compatible devices along with some other enhancements.

What is the new drag and drop feature?

The feature was first showcased at the WWDC 2024 that was held in June. The iPhone Mirroring feature allows users to mirror their iPhone’s screen on their Mac. After that the users can control their phone directly from the computer. Even though the initial version of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia included iPhone mirroring, the drag and drop feature was something which was dropped lately. The feature is finally offered in the latest version of the iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1. The beta 5 enables seamless dragging and dropping of content between mirrored iPhone screen and the Mac, confirmed 9to5Mac.

Post mirroring their devices, the users can transfer any type of files between two devices by simply dragging and dropping. The users should ensure that both the devices should be in their latest versions.

Other updates

Apple Intelligence is included in this new beta but the AI-powered features are limited to newer devices. For iPhones it has to be iPhone 15 Pro or later. When it comes to iPad or Mac, the devices have to be equipped with M1 chip or newer chips.

Currently, the fifth beta versions of iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 are available for developers and public beta testers. The official release will be made in next month.