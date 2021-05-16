Download Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate From CoWin Or Aarogya Setu App Through These Steps
India has rolled out World’s largest vaccination drive to protect its citizens against the effects of Covid-19 disease. The vaccination drive had rolled out on January 16, 2021 where the frontline workers were vaccinated.
Subsequently, the vaccination drive was rolled out for frontline workers, 60 years and above age group and 45 and above age group. The government started the vaccination for the largest populated age group (i.e. 18-44 years) from May 1.
As the mass vaccination drive in rolling out in the country, many people have taken the 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine while some have taken the 2nd dose (completed the vaccination). Vaccination is being rolled out in government health facilities as well as private health facilities. Covaxin and Covishield are two vaccines currently available in the Indian markets.
However, there have been many people who have taken the vaccination but are unclear about the procedure to download the vaccination certificate.
Here are few steps to download vaccination certificate from CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu App.
Steps to download Covid vaccination certificate from CoWIN portal
- Click here to visit the official website of CoWIN
- Enter your 10 digit mobile number
- Sign in with the OTP that you receive on your mobile number
- Go to the certificate tab under your name
- Click on the download button. A pdf file about the details of your vaccination will be downloaded in your device.
Steps to download Covid vaccination certificate on Aarogya Setu app
- Install the Aarogya Setu App on your device
- Open the app
- Sign in the app with your mobile number
- Go to the vaccination section
- Enter your phone number and follow the instructions
- Enter the 13-digit beneficiary reference ID which you have
- Download the vaccination certificate