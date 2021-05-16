India has rolled out World’s largest vaccination drive to protect its citizens against the effects of Covid-19 disease. The vaccination drive had rolled out on January 16, 2021 where the frontline workers were vaccinated.

Subsequently, the vaccination drive was rolled out for frontline workers, 60 years and above age group and 45 and above age group. The government started the vaccination for the largest populated age group (i.e. 18-44 years) from May 1.

As the mass vaccination drive in rolling out in the country, many people have taken the 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine while some have taken the 2nd dose (completed the vaccination). Vaccination is being rolled out in government health facilities as well as private health facilities. Covaxin and Covishield are two vaccines currently available in the Indian markets.

However, there have been many people who have taken the vaccination but are unclear about the procedure to download the vaccination certificate.

Here are few steps to download vaccination certificate from CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu App.

Steps to download Covid vaccination certificate from CoWIN portal

Click here to visit the official website of CoWIN

Enter your 10 digit mobile number

Sign in with the OTP that you receive on your mobile number

Go to the certificate tab under your name

Click on the download button. A pdf file about the details of your vaccination will be downloaded in your device.

Steps to download Covid vaccination certificate on Aarogya Setu app