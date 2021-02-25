Do You Know You Can Use WhatsApp On Desktop Even Without QR Code? Know How To Login In WhatsApp Web

Millions of people all over the world are using the instant messaging app WhatsApp. You can also do chatting, voice calling and video calling through WhatsApp. Apart from your phone, you can also access WhatsApp on the desktop. On your laptop or computer, WhatsApp works just like a phone. However, for this, you still have to log in from your phone to the desktop. For this, you have to scan a QR code, only then your WhatsApp web opens.

But at times it can also happen when you do not have a phone or the camera of your phone is not working. In such a situation it is quite difficult to scan the QR code and login to WhatsApp web. However, there is a trick for this so that you can run WhatsApp even without QR code. For this, you have to follow the steps given below. Let’s know how to log into WhatsApp web without QR code.

For this, first, you have to download BlueStacks from web and now it has to be installed on PC or Laptop.

Now open this BlueStacks App Store and search WhatsApp here and search it and download it.

Now you have to enter the mobile number, on which your WhatsApp verification code will come.

Now WhatsApp will be installed on your PC without scanning the QR code.

Here, you have to click on the option of Manage Contact by pressing the menu button. Now you can add contacts from which you want to communicate on WhatsApp.

To manage the contact, it is being said that the number used in WhatsApp on your computer will be different from the mobile number you use.

For this, you have to keep in mind that you do not have to use the number you use on your phone in this app. For this, your mobile number and the number given in the app should be different.

(Source: abplive.com)