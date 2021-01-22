Do You Know You Can Record WhatsApp Calls? Learn Instant Tricks

WhatsApp is a very popular messaging app in today’s era. Through this, you can make both audio and video calls in addition to text messages. Many times you are talking through WhatsApp by making an audio call and at that time the front is telling you what you want to note but you do not have paper and pen. In this case, you can save WhatsApp by recording WhatsApp calls.

Some selected devices are required to record WhatsApp calls to Android and iPhone. It is unethical and illegal to record calls without the permission of another person. In such a situation, you must inform the other person about the call recording.

How to record WhatsApp call on Android phone

>> First you download the Cube Call Recorder CUBE CALL RECORDER.

>> After opening the app, go to WhatsApp and then call the person you want to talk to.

>> If during this time you see the cube call widget then it means that your call is being recorded.

>> If the error is showing in your phone, then once again open the cube call recorder.

>> This time you have to go to the settings of the app and click on Force Voip in a voice call.

>> After this whole process, you put a WhatsApp call once again.

>> If the cube call recorder is not showing even this time, it means that it will not work in your phone.

How to record WhatsApp call on iPhone

>> Can record calls with the help of MaC on iPhone.

>> iPhone has to be connected to MaC with the help of Lightning cable.

>> After this, Trust this computer on iPhone will be visible and click on it.

>> If you are connecting your iPhone phone to Mac for the first time. Then you open quicktime.

>> In this, you will get the option of new audio recording in the File section.

>> In it you will see arrow marks under the record button.

>> On which you have to click and choose iPhone.

>> After doing all this process, click the record button in quicktime and call from your WhatsApp.

>> Once you are connected, add the user icon.

>> After this, choose the number of the person with whom you want to talk.

>> Your call will start being recorded as soon as the call is received.