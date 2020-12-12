Do You Know You Can Earn From WhatsApp Without Any Investment? Here’s How

Do you know that you can make money from WhatsApp? You can earn money without investing any amount? In fact, though no one talks about it, the reality is that WhatsApp users can earn money from the instant messaging app.

Three things are necessary for earning

To earn from WhatsApp you have to have 3 things. First of all, you have to have a smartphone on which WhatsApp can be run. Apart from this, you should also have an active Gmail account. Apart from these two, you should also have an active Internet.

The more WhatsApp groups, the more earnings

To earn from WhatsApp, it is beneficial to stay in WhatsApp Groups. It is beneficial to live in many WhatsApp groups to earn more than WhatsApp. Know ahead how to earn money.

Your earnings will be through Affiliate Marketing

You can earn money through Affiliate Marketing on WhatsApp. Through this marketing, you can earn a lot of money from Amazon (Flipkart) and Snapdeal.

What is Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate Marketing is a different type of marketing. In this, you have to create a link by choosing a product from the e-commerce site. This is a unique link that identifies your ID. A fixed commission goes on your account on all the products sold through this link.

How will you earn?

You have to choose the product from the e-commerce site. Then a unique link has to be prepared. Now share it with people through your WhatsApp. By the way, there are limited people in your personal contact list. But if you are in a lot of WhatsApp Groups, then you can earn a lot of money in one go.

You get good money on every sale

A site like Amazon gives you a commission of 10 per cent for Affiliate Marketing. You can also earn a substantial commission from other sites.

(Source: zeenews.india.com/hind)