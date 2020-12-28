Do You Know? These Rules For Calling Including WhatsApp Are Going To Change From The New Year

New Year is coming. There are only a few days left in the year 2020. This coming year will bring many new changes in our lives. At the same time, in the world of technology, many changes will be seen in the coming year. Changes will be seen in WhatsApp including calling from January 2021.

From January 15, you have to put a 0 in front of the mobile number while calling from the landline. At the same time, there are many such mobile handsets in which WhatsApp will stop working from January 1. Let us know about it in detail.

WhatsApp will not work

As soon as the New Year comes, WhatsApp stops its support for the old operating system and this time also the company has released the list of smartphones in which WhatsApp will stop working from January 1. WhatsApp will not work on smartphones below iOS 9 and Android 4.0.3 operating systems.

According to the company, in order to use all the features of WhatsApp, iPhone users will have to use iOS 9 or above and Android users have to use version 4.0.3 or above. You are told that from January 1, WhatsApp will stop working in which smartphones.

WhatsApp will not work in these models

Apple’s iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S will have to be updated with the operating system iOS 9, if not done then WhatsApp will not work in these smartphones. At the same time, such Android smartphones that do not work on Android 4.0.3, WhatsApp will also not work in them. Models such as HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, Samsung Galaxy S2 have been included in these smartphones.

Have to use zero before calling

When making a call from landline on any mobile in the country, from January 15, you have to put 0 in front of that mobile number. It has been said by the Ministry of Communication that no change has been made on fixed to fixed dialing plan, mobile to fixed and mobile to mobile calls.

The Department of Telecommunications has approved a proposal of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). On 29 May 2020, TRAI had recommended to put zero before the number for such calls. This will allow telecom service provider companies to create more numbers.

The Department of Telecommunications told through a circular that TRAI’s recommendations to change the manner of dialing the number from landline to mobile have been accepted. According to this circular, after applying the rule, to make a call from landline to mobile, dial zero before the number.

The Department of Telecommunications said that telecom companies will have to provide zero dialing facility to all customers of landline. This service is currently available for calls outside your area. The department was asked to make suitable announcements in fixed-line switches so that fixed-line subscribers should be informed about the need to dial 0 for all fixed to mobile calls.

(Source: abplive.com)