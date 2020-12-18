Do This Work Before December 31, Otherwise You Cannot Use WhatsApp

The year 2020 is about to end with December and the New Year 2021 will start soon. But if you want that messages and video calling can be done with WhatsApp without any problem in the New Year, then for this you will have to update your mobile operating system before December 31.

On the other hand, smartphones which will not receive the latest operating update Users have to change that phone, otherwise WhatsApp will not be able to run on smartphones with operating systems older than January 1.

It is to be noted here that the support of the popular instant messaging app WhatsApp will be discontinued from the beginning of next year i.e. January 1, 2021 for some smartphones.

These smartphones will close WhatsApp

WhatsApp is removing support for older versions of Android and iPhone. In such a situation, WhatsApp will not work on smartphones running on iOS 9 and Android 4.0.3 operating systems and older versions. Support of WhatsApp can also be removed from iPhone 4 or older iPhone.

But with this, if the version of the iPhone ie iPhone 4s, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s has outdated software, then it can be updated. After updating in this way, WhatsApp can be run in these iPhone models. Talking about Android smartphones, WhatsApp will not be supported on smartphones running on Android 4.0.3. Smartphones in which WhatsApp will not work include HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, Samsung Galaxy S2.

This is how you can identify the operating system of the phone

If you do not know which operating system your smartphone is working on, then it can be detected by going through the settings of the phone.

If you are an iphone user, first you have to go to the settings of the phone.

After this, tap on General and then Information option.

After this you can find the software of iphone.

Android users will also have to go to the settings of the phone, where the About Phone option will be seen, which will have to be clicked on.

In this way, users will be able to detect the software of the phone.

(Source: jagran.com)