DIZO Watch R Talk and Watch D Talk Smartwatches to launch soon in India, Know the details here Realme’s tech-life brand DIZO is all set to launch two smartwatches in the Indian market in September.

Realme’s tech-life brand DIZO is all set to launch two smartwatches in the Indian market in September. The new smartwatches are Watch R Talk and Watch D Talk and they are expected to launch on September 7, 12 PM in India. When it comes to the price of the DIZO smartwatches, the R Talk seems to be more expensive than the D Talk. Both smartwatches will be available on Flipkart.

DIZO Watch R Talk

The smartwatch offers a circular dial and flaunts a 1.3’’ ultra-sharp AMOLED display. The single chipset on the smartwatch consumes less power and ensures a stable connection. The screen resolution is 360×360 pixels and the pixel density is 392ppi. The peak brightness of the AMOLED screen is 500 nits and gets support for Smart Always-On Display.

While the frame is made of metal, the display is covered with a tempered glass of 7H hardness. Two physical buttons are present on the right side of the smartwatch while the straps are silicone. DIZO Watch R Talk supports calling function and offers noise cancellation for voice assistant. We are yet to know the battery size of the watch but it will offer up to 10 days on normal use. However, if a user plans to use the calling feature, they will be charged with 5 days of battery backup. The bundled charger offers full charge in just two hours.

DIZO Watch D Talk

Unlike the DIZO Watch R Talk, not much is revealed by the company on the DIZO Watch D Talk. The DIZO Watch D Talk offers a 1.8’’ bright display and supports more than 120 sports modes. The smartwatch also supports calling feature and gets a single physical button.

The smartwatches- DIZO Watch R Talk and DIZO Watch D Talk are offered with a lot of features. However, prior the launch, we expect the company to reveal some more features of the smartwatches.