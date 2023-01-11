Dizo Watch D Pro and Watch D Ultra Launched in India, Check price, specification details

Dizo has launched new Dizo Watch D Pro and Watch D Ultra smartwatches in India. The smartwatches will be available for sale on Flipkart starting from January 17 and January 12 respectively. Both smartwatches have over 100 sports mode and come in Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Lightning Blue colors.

Dizo Watch D Pro Specifications

The smartwatch features a 1.85-inch 2.5D curved display with 600 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Dizo Watch D pro helps user monitor their health with a 24×7 real-time heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a calorie tracker, and a sleep tracker.

It can also provide users with water drinking and sedentary reminders and the ability to conduct breathing exercises. There are more than 110 sports modes and can keep track of the running routes of the user with the help of the paired phone’s GPS.

Users get to choose from over 150 watch faces for the Watch D Pro with topical options like Pride Month, Diwali, Raksha Bandhan, X-Mas, and more.

Users can also make calls with the use of the single-chip Bluetooth Calling with a noise-cancellation algorithm for clear calls. It carries a 270mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days.

Dizo Watch D Ultra: Specs and Features

The Watch S Ultra is equipped with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels and supports 500 nits of brightness. This is the first smartwatch to have a square-shaped AMOLED display.

The smartwatch also comes with Bluetooth Calling and has a noise cancellation algorithm. The wearable gets a 120% larger speaker driver for clear sound quality. It is backed by a 270mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 7 days.

The health features are the same as the Dizo Watch D Pro. It also has over 100 sports modes, social media instant sharing, camera control/music controls, an alarm clock, water drinking and sedentary reminders, weather forecast, and more. The Dizo Watch D Ultra is available in three colour options- Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Ocean Blue.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Watch D Pro is priced at Rs 2,699 and will be available via Flipkart, starting January 17. The Dizo Watch D Ultra caries a price tag of Rs 3,299 and will be up for sale starting January 12 through Flipkart.