Diwali sale: Discover exciting offers on LED TVs, washing machines, ACs, and more

Pune: With the arrival of Diwali, homes across India are preparing for celebrations filled with lights, joy, and family gatherings. Known as the festival of lights, Diwali symbolises new beginnings, making it an ideal time for households to refresh and upgrade their spaces. This season, Diwali sales offer exclusive deals on essential home appliances, allowing customers to elevate their homes with modern technology. From LED TVs for family entertainment to high-efficiency washing machines and spacious refrigerators, these festive offers from top brands make upgrades affordable and convenient.

Customers can explore a range of products on Bajaj Mall and compare features to choose the best appliances suited to their needs.

Before making a purchase, customers can explore the wide range of products available on the Bajaj Mall website. Here, they can browse top brands, compare features, and choose appliances that best suit their requirements. The process is seamless and informative, allowing customers to make informed buying decisions. Once they have made their selection, shoppers can visit any Bajaj Finserv partner store to unlock exclusive Diwali discounts. Bajaj Finserv enhances the shopping experience by providing flexible financing options, including Easy EMIs, which allow families to make purchases without financial strain.

Exciting offers on LED TVs

In recent years, TVs and LED TVs have transformed the home entertainment experience, providing an immersive viewing experience with advanced picture quality. During this Diwali sale, leading brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, Xiaomi, and Sony are offering impressive discounts, making it the right time for customers to upgrade their home viewing setup. These brands cater to diverse needs, offering everything from budget-friendly options to high-end 4K TVs with smart capabilities.

LED TV prices during the sale are made even more affordable with flexible EMI options. For instance, EMIs for LG models start at just Rs. 834 per month, while Samsung models begin at Rs. 857, Haier at Rs. 925, Xiaomi at Rs. 2,750, and Sony at Rs. 937. Select LED TVs are also available with discounts of up to 60%, offering excellent value for customers seeking high-quality viewing experiences. Bajaj Finserv’s financing options further simplify these purchases, enabling customers to make affordable upgrades without compromising quality.

Exciting offers on washing machines

Washing machines have become essential appliances for modern households, providing efficiency and convenience. This Diwali, brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, and IFB are offering a variety of models with advanced features like inverter technology and eco-friendly wash cycles to suit every need.

During the sale, washing machine purchases are more accessible with EMIs as low as Rs. 833 per month for brands like Samsung and Whirlpool, Rs. 888 for LG models, Rs. 834 for Haier washing machines, and Rs. 1,090 for IFB models. With discounts of up to 50% on select washing machines, customers can find high-performance machines within their budget. Financing options through Bajaj Finserv ensure that payments are manageable, making quality washing machines affordable for all households this festive season.

Exciting offers on refrigerators

A reliable refrigerator is essential for storing food and drinks, especially during festive gatherings. This Diwali, popular brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, and Godrej are offering discounts on refrigerator models that combine functionality with style. Whether seeking a single-door refrigerator or a multi-door design, customers can find models to suit various requirements.

The sale allows customers to bring home refrigerators with EMIs starting from Rs. 834 per month for LG, Rs. 886 for Samsung models, Rs. 860 for Whirlpool models, Rs. 959 for Haier models, and Rs. 900 for Godrej models. Select refrigerators are available with discounts of up to 45%, making it an ideal time for customers to upgrade their kitchen with modern features. Bajaj Finserv financing solutions further ease the buying process, allowing customers to manage costs over time while bringing home appliances that match their kitchen style and needs.

Exciting offers on air conditioners

Though the season may be cooling, air conditioners remain valuable year-round for optimal comfort. This Diwali, brands such as Voltas, Haier, Lloyd by Havells, LG, and Daikin are offering exclusive deals on air conditioners, helping customers invest in reliable cooling solutions with advanced features like inverter compressors and energy-efficient cooling.

The Diwali sale offers air conditioners with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,712 for Voltas, Rs. 1067 for Lloyd by Havells models, Rs. 1,994 for Haier models, Rs. 1,999 for LG, and Rs. 1,773 for Daikin. With discounts of up to 60% on select air conditioners, customers can find high-performance models within their budget. Bajaj Finserv financing options allow customers to make affordable purchases, making it easy to bring home efficient cooling solutions without financial strain.

(with inputs from ANI)