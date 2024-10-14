Display maker BOE will showcase details about the display of OnePlus 13 tomorrow

OnePlus will be launching its latest flagship device OnePlus 13 very soon. The initial launch will be in China (October end) followed by international release (including India). The display will be manufactured by BOE (just like the last year model) and the manufacturer will be showcasing the details in an event tomorrow, said a Weibo post.

The new X2 Oriental screen that is manufactured by BOE will be used in the OnePlus 13 as well as the Oppo Find X8. The joint event is with OnePlus and Oppo in Beijing tomorrow, October 15 at 2PM local time. The display panel has received A++ score from DisplayMate and is the first display to do so. It has also set 21 screen display records in the process. Multiple teasers have mentioned that the display will offer improved brightness along with efficiency and eye protection.

Rumours have suggested that the X2 Oriental screen that will be offered in OnePlus 13 and Oppo Find X8 will feature 6.82-inch LTPO OLED quad-curved display. It will offer QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 1-120Hz.

OnePlus 13 features

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 is will feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4/8 Gen Elite SoC. Speaking about the battery capacity, the OnePlus 13 is expected to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery which is an improvement over the 5,400mAh battery in the OnePlus 12. Additionally, the device is rumoured to support 100W wired fast charging. OnePlus 13 is also expected to offer up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

In terms of camera upgrades, the OnePlus 13 will likely feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, offering everything from ultra-wide shots to detailed zoomed-in images.